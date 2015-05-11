TOKYO May 11 Japan's Sharp Corp said it was considering a capital reduction and preferred share issuance as part of its restructuring plan, sending its stock sliding more than 20 percent.

The loss making electronics maker is expected to announce details of its capital plans, along with a $1.7 billion bailout from its main lenders, on Thursday.

Its shares were down 23 percent in morning trade.

