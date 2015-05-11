UPDATE 2-Motor racing-Ricciardo crushed after home race ruined
* Verstappen fifth for Red Bull (Updates after race finish)
TOKYO May 11 Japan's Sharp Corp said it was considering a capital reduction and preferred share issuance as part of its restructuring plan, sending its stock sliding more than 20 percent.
The loss making electronics maker is expected to announce details of its capital plans, along with a $1.7 billion bailout from its main lenders, on Thursday.
Its shares were down 23 percent in morning trade.
(Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Ayai Tomisawa; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Verstappen fifth for Red Bull (Updates after race finish)
HONG KONG, March 26 Carrie Lam, who won an election to become Hong Kong's first female chief executive on Sunday, is a former student activist who climbed the rungs of the civil service over 36 years, and a tough, capable and possibly divisive Beijing-backed leader.