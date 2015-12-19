UPDATE 3-Emaar Malls' $800 mln bid for Souq.com to challenge Amazon
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds details of Emaar Malls offer)
TOKYO Dec 19 U.S. buyout firm KKR & Co is among other private equity firms which are interested in investing in Sharp Corp, Nikkei business daily reported Saturday, without citing sources.
The New York-based KKR has presented restructuring plans for Sharp, the report said, adding that the U.S. firm would use expertise of the state-backed Innovation Network Corporation of Japan (INCJ).
INCJ is in advanced talks to invest in Sharp with intention of broking a merger between Sharp's display unit and Japan Display Inc, a smartphone screen maker, as well as restructure its broader consumer electronics business.
Nikkei also reported on Saturday that Japan Display would offer to buy Sharp's display unit in a deal worth as much as 100 billion yen ($825.08 million).
($1 = 121.2000 yen) (Reporting by Junko Fujita; Editing by Michael Perry)
* Emaar chairman has invested in e-commerce firms (Adds details of Emaar Malls offer)
March 27 Sealed Air Corp said it would sell its cleaning and chemicals systems division, Diversey Care, and its food hygiene and cleaning business to Bain Capital Private Equity for about $3.2 billion.