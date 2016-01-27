UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Jan 27 Taiwan's Foxconn has made a detailed offer to buy Sharp Corp including a promise to not cut jobs, challenging an offer by a Japanese government-backed fund, a person with direct knowledge of the talks said on Tuesday.
Foxconn, formally known as Hon Hai Precision Industry, previously offered over 600 billion yen for Sharp but the Japanese company and its lenders had not taken the offer too seriously as it lacked a detailed restructuring plan, other people with knowledge of the matter had said last week.
But Foxconn has since submitted more specific proposals, and Chairman Terry Gou met with Japanese government officials on Tuesday to discuss the matter, the source said, declining to be named as the information remained confidential.
Sharp declined to comment. Executive at Foxconn were not immediately available to comment. (Reporting by Taro Fuse; Additional reporting by JR Wu in Taipei; Writing by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.