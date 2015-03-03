UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, March 3 Embattled Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp is preparing to seek aid from its main lenders, a source with direct knowledge of the matter said, as it expects losses to mount this year.
Osaka-based Sharp last month warned it would slip into its third annual net loss in four years, saying a supply glut squeezed sales of smartphone displays in China, the business line it had counted on for growth. It had said it's rethinking its businesses. (Reporting by Reiji Murai; Writing by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.