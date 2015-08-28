(Adds company comment, context, share move)
TOKYO Aug 28 Sharp Corp said it was
considering various options for its liquid crystal display
business after a report said it may sell a majority stake in the
struggling operations to rival Japan Display Inc.
Sharp could spin off the business into a joint venture in
which it would hold less than 50 percent, the Yomiuri newspaper
reported on Friday.
A Sharp spokesman said the company was considering various
options but denied it was in any talks.
"We have not entered into any negotiations with specific
companies," he said.
Osaka-based Sharp was once a highly profitable manufacturer
of premium TVs and a favoured screen supplier to Apple Inc
, but it has come under heavy pricing pressure from
Asian rivals.
In May, it sought a $1.9 billion bailout from banks and
promised to cut 5,000 jobs, or 10 percent of its staff.
Sources have told Reuters that Sharp was considering a deal
with Japan Display's top shareholder, the state-controlled
Innovation Network Corporation of Japan, as well as Taiwan's Hon
Hai Precision Industry Co.
Shares in Sharp rose 5.95 percent by the end of morning
trade, outperforming the benchmark Nikkei average's 2.77
percent rise.
Chief Executive Kozo Takahashi had initially resisted calls
from investors for a more drastic overhaul of the LCD business,
saying he was not considering a spin-off.
But in July, he told reporters that Sharp's losses,
totalling 28.8 billion yen ($237.80 million) on an operating
basis in April-June, meant it needed to consider a wider range
of options.
($1 = 121.1100 yen)
