* Sharp may raise job cuts to 8,000 people or 15 pct of
workforce - source
* No decision made on selling Mexico, China factories to Hon
Hai - Sharp
* Sharp's final restructuring not likely to be finalised
until Sept - sources
* Shares gain 2.9 pct to 179 yen
TOKYO, Aug 21 Embattled Japanese TV maker Sharp
Corp may cut a further 3,000 jobs on top of the 5,000
already announced by selling two television assembly plants to
Taiwanese partner Hon Hai Precision Industry,
according to a source familiar with the discussion.
Sharp will sell TV factories in China and Mexico to Hon Hai,
the source said, confirming an earlier report in Japan's Yomiuri
newspaper. Each employs 1,500 workers, added the source, who was
speaking on the condition he was not identified.
The sale of assembly plants is the latest in a string of
additional steps the troubled TV maker is mulling to curb costs
and satisfy bankers it needs to stay solvent.
Kyodo News reported over the weekend that Sharp was
considering doubling the number of job cuts to 10,000 from the
5,000, or 10 percent of its workforce, already planned.
"We continue work towards forming the best alliance within
our agreement with Hon Hai, but no decision has been made about
selling them our factories in Mexico and China," a Sharp
spokesman said.
The maker of Aquos TVs also operates assembly plants in
Malaysia, Poland and Japan.
Sharp, with debt of 1.25 trillion yen ($16 billion), is
scrambling for money to refinance as much as 360 billion yen of
short-term commercial paper and a 200 billion-yen convertible
bonds maturing in September next year.
The company will submit an asset appraisal report to its
banks next month that will identify businesses the century-old
company has to sell in return for funding, sources at the
company's lenders have told Reuters.
Mizuho Financial Group and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group will provide several tens of billions of yen in
stop-gap financing until the report, being compiled by two
consultants, including PricewaterhouseCoopers, is
ready, the sources said on condition they were not identified.
The amount of funding needed will also depend on how much
investment Sharp secures from Taiwanese partner Hon
Hai.
Sharp's revised restructuring was not likely to be decided
until September, bankers involved in the process have said.
Shares in Sharp, which have fallen by a third since the
beginning of August, rose 2.9 percent to 179 yen on Tuesday.
Tokyo's Topix index inched up 0.1 percent.