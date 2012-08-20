UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Aug 21 Embattled TV maker Sharp Corp is looking to cut another 3,000 jobs through the sale of two TV factories in China and Mexico to Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry, Japanese daily Yomiuri Shimbun reported on Tuesday.
Those jobs would be in addition to the 5,000 the company has said it would axe, bringing the total to about 8,000, or 15 percent of its global workforce, the paper said, without citing any sources. (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by John Mair)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources