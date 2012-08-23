TOKYO Aug 23 Shares of Sharp Corp climbed 5.6 percent to 190 yen on Thursday after Japanese media said the embattled TV maker's main creditors, Mizuho Corporate Bank and Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, are considering extending another 230 billion yen ($2.90 billion) in loans. ($1 = 79.2500 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)