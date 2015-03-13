TOKYO, March 13 Loss-making Sharp Corp said on Friday it is not considering exiting the solar battery or home-use LED businesses, denying a Mainichi newspaper report it will withdraw from those operations as part of its restructuring.

The Japanese electronics maker also said it had no plans now to revise its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, after the Mainichi said it could post a full-year net loss of up to 250 billion yen ($2.1 billion).

Sharp currently expects an annual net loss of 30 billion yen. Japanese media previously said it could post a loss of close to 200 billion yen. ($1 = 121.3900 yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando and Chris Gallagher; Editing by Stephen Coates)