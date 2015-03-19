UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO, March 19 Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp, on course for its third annual net loss in four years, said on Thursday it is considering various options to restructure its business although no decisions have been made.
The statement followed a Nikkei business report that Sharp plans to cut jobs at home and abroad, lower the pay scale for workers in Japan and restructure operations in unprofitable businesses.
Sharp said the report was not based on anything it has announced. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Richard Pullin)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources