TOKYO Jan 6 Japan's Sharp Corp is expected to log a group operating loss of at least 10 billion yen ($83.95 million) for the nine months ended December 2015 due to poor performance of its LCD business, the Nikkei business daily reported on Wednesday.

This would be its first operating loss in three years and it is uncertain whether it can achieve its full-year profit forecast, according to the Nikkei.

Sharp needs to swing more than 20 billion yen into the black in the January-March quarter to achieve its forecast of a 10 billion yen operating profit for the year to March, it said.

($1 = 119.1200 yen) (Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Stephen Coates)