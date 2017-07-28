FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 days ago
Sharp returns to Q1 profit on Foxconn's cost-cut drive, beats estimates
#Consumer Products & Retail News
July 28, 2017 / 6:09 AM / 2 days ago

Sharp returns to Q1 profit on Foxconn's cost-cut drive, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, July 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Sharp Corp reported its third consecutive quarter of net profit on Friday, staying on track to achieve its first annual profit in four years following a cost-cutting drive under Taiwanese owner Foxconn.

The liquid crystal display maker posted profit of 14.48 billion yen ($130.49 million) for the three months through June, reversing a year-earlier loss of 27.45 billion yen.

The result compared with the 7.64 billion yen average of five analyst estimates in a Thomson Reuters poll.

Sharp, a supplier to Apple Inc, maintained its forecast for the year through March at 59 billion yen. It posted a loss of 24.9 billion yen a year prior. ($1 = 110.9700 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

