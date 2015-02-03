* Sharp sees 30 bln yen annual net loss, 3rd in 4 years
* Q3 net loss 11.9 bln vs 22 bln yen net profit year-ago
* Weak smartphone panel sales undermine business model
* Panasonic maintains outlook as restructuring pays off
By Ritsuko Ando
TOKYO, Feb 3 In an industry dominated by Apple
Inc, Samsung Electronics Co and other Asian
firms, the differing strategies used by Japan's technology firms
to try to cope have led to losses for some and profits for
others.
On Tuesday, Osaka-based Sharp Corp warned it will
slip into its third annual net loss in four years, saying a
supply glut squeezed sales of smartphone displays in China, the
business line it had counted on for growth. Best known for the
Aquos TV brand, it said it's now rethinking its businesses.
Reporting earnings across town, Panasonic Corp said
it remains on track for its best annual operating profit since
2008, despite a third-quarter blip. The firm has sought to
reinvent itself as a maker of high-tech parts for cars and
energy-efficient homes, shifting away from smartphones and TVs.
Like Sony Corp, which reports third-quarter
earnings on Wednesday, Sharp and Panasonic have been forced into
restructuring their businesses in recent years after losing
market share to Apple, Samsung and a raft of aggressive, cheaper
Chinese manufacturers. In fiscal 2013 alone, Sharp and Panasonic
combined piled up losses of about $11 billion.
"I believe it is my responsibility to compile a new business
plan as soon as possible," Sharp Chief Executive Officer Kozo
Takahashi told reporters at a briefing in Tokyo on Tuesday.
Sharp will present a new business plan around May, he said.
Reporting it reversed into a net loss for the quarter ended
December, Sharp said it expects to book a net loss of 30 billion
yen ($256 million) this fiscal year through March, compared with
the 30 billion net profit it previously forecast.
Analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters had expected a
full-year net profit of 22.4 billion yen, bolstered by
increasing sales to Chinese smartphone makers like Xiaomi
Technology Co Ltd.
Takahashi said that in addition to pricing pressure, he was
seeing a slowdown in smartphone sales in China that had left it
with a supply glut that would take until the middle of the year
to correct. "We're aware that this is an extremely serious
situation."
The forecast loss will leave the company falling short an
earlier pledge to its creditors to remain profitable this year -
it also received a bailout in 2012 worth over $4 billion at the
time from its banks. The loss doesn't mean it will immediately
breach debt covenants, but will expose Takahashi and management
to pressure to exit the loss cycle quickly - including by
further restructuring.
Sharp had warned two weeks ago that it would likely miss its
targets, without giving precise numbers. On Tuesday, its
volatile shares rose 5.6 percent as investors hoped the worst
may be over this year with a new business plan on the way. As of
Monday's close, they were down around 33 percent from a year
earlier.
By contrast, Panasonic reiterated its full-year operating
profit forecast of 350 billion yen, raised from 310 billion yen
on Oct. 31 last year. That would be up 15 percent compared with
the previous fiscal year.
Third-quarter operating profit slipped 2.8 percent to 113.3
billion yen from a year earlier on weak sales in its
increasingly sidelined TV business, but fell less than expected
thanks to solid sales of automotive and industrial components.
($1 = 117.2900 yen)
