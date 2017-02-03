UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
TOKYO Feb 3 Sharp Corp posted its first quarterly net profit in over two years on Friday as the Japanese liquid crystal display (LCD) maker pressed ahead with cost-cutting measures under the ownership of Taiwan's Foxconn.
Net profit was 4.2 billion yen ($37.15 million) for October-December, compared with a 24.7 billion yen loss in the same period a year earlier. It was the first profit on a net basis since July-September 2014.
The result missed a Thomson Reuters Starmine SmartEstimate of 4.6 billion yen drawn from four analysts. SmartEstimates give greater weight to recent forecasts by top-rated analysts. ($1 = 113.0400 yen) (Reporting by Makiko Yamazaki; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources