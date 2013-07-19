TOKYO, July 19 Shares in Sharp Corp
climbed 3.7 percent to 480 yen, hitting a seven-week high on
Friday after Kyodo news agency said the display maker plans to
raise about 100 billion yen ($1 billion) through share sales.
Kyodo cited sources familiar with the matter as saying that
Sharp plans to raise around 90 billion yen through a public
stock offering by the end of September and up to 10 billion yen
selling shares to housing equipment maker Lixil Group.
Separately, the Nikkei business daily said Sharp was also
planning to raise 10 billion yen from power tool maker Makita
Corp.
"The fact that they are going to get funds from direct
investment from other companies that seems a very positive
thing. It's non-dilutive to a degree," a Tokyo-based trader
said. "It's dilutive on an EPS basis and dividend. But they
don't pay a dividend, so nobody cares."
Sharp's shares have risen more than 12 percent over the past
three sessions.
($1 = 100.6250 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Edmund Klamann)