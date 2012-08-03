TAIPEI Aug 3 Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry said on Friday Japan's Sharp Corp had agreed Hon Hai does not need to honour an agreement signed in March to invest in Sharp, though Hon Hai will still have the right to buy the agreed 11 percent stake.

"Due to the volatility of Sharp Corporation's share price, Sharp Corporation agrees our company does not need to honour the share purchase agreement signed on March 27, but Sharp Corporation will still reserve the right for our company to purchase the same percentage of shares," Hon Hai said in a statement to the Taiwan stock exchange.

It added that the two companies will continue to cooperate on projects and they will make a further announcement on any capital injection and share purchase after both boards approve any such plan.

Hon Hai agreed in March to buy 11 percent stake in its fellow Apple Inc supplier for 550 yen for each new share, which added up to $844 million, as part of a tie-up in liquid crystal display production.

However Sharp's shares fell on Friday to 192 yen, the lowest level in 36 years. (Reporting by Clare Jim; Editing by Jonathan Standing)