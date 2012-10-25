TOKYO Oct 25 Shares of Sharp Corp shed 4.2 percent to 160 yen on Thursday after the Nikkei daily said the company may have suffered a net loss of around 400 billion yen ($5 billion) for the April-September half, nearly double its own forecast for a 210 billion yen loss.

The newspaper said the bigger-than-expected loss was due to restructuring costs and valuation losses on inventory. ($1 = 79.8250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Dominic Lau; Editing by Chris Gallagher)