TOKYO, Sept 25 Shares in Sharp Corp
fell 10 percent to their lowest level since 1975 on Friday after
a newspaper reported the embattled Japanese electronics maker
would extend its operating loss to 30 billion yen ($250 million)
for the fiscal first half.
The Nikkei business daily said the operating loss in the
April-September period would be the first in three years,
dragged down by sluggish sales of LCD panels for smartphones.
The reported loss compares with Sharp's own first-half
forecast of a 10 billion yen profit. Six analysts surveyed by
Thomson Reuters expect an operating loss of 11.58 billion yen.
Sharp said in a statement it was likely to undershoot its
first-half earnings forecast citing a tough market for smaller
LCD panels, but said it had no plans now to revise its
estimates.
($1 = 120.2800 yen)
(Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim and Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris
Gallagher)