UPDATE 1-Las Vegas Sands CEO says Japan casino resort could cost up to $10 billion
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
TOKYO, June 8 Sharp Corp, Japan's last fabricator of liquid crystal panels for TVs, said on Friday that Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industries will start procuring panels from Sharp's Sakai plant in western Japan from the July-September quarter.
Sharp, which posted a record net loss of 376 billion yen ($4.7 billion) in the year ended March 31, also said it and Hon Hai will work together on smartphones geared for the China market in the year starting next April. ($1 = 79.5700 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Michael Watson)
* Japan is expected to become world's No.2 casino market (Adds context)
TOKYO, Feb 21 A resort hosting casinos in Japan could cost up to $10 billion to construct, Las Vegas Sands Corp's chief said on Tuesday, as the casino operator looks to win operating rights in what is widely expected to become the world's second-biggest casino market.
* Coming Up: Germany Markit Mnfg Flash PMI Feb at 0830 GMT (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)