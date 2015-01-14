(Corrects paragraph 4 to add dropped words "in its consumer
business")
Jan 14 Canadian cable TV operator Shaw
Communications Inc reported a 7 percent drop
in first-quarter profit, hurt mainly by a fall in video
subscriptions.
The company's net income fell to C$227 million ($189.72
million), or 46 Canadian cents per share, for the three months
ended Nov. 30, from C$245 million, or 51 Canadian cents a share
a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2 percent to C$1.39 billion.
During the quarter, the company lost 18,372 satellite video
subscribers and 11,923 cable video subscribers in its consumer
business. However, new consumer internet customers increased by
11,379.
($1 = 1.1965 Canadian dollars)
