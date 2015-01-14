(Adds analyst comments, background and details)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO Jan 14 Canadian cable-TV operator Shaw
Communications Inc reported a 7 percent drop
in quarterly profit on Wednesday, hurt by a fall in video
subscriptions and the costs of launching its new video streaming
service.
Cable providers have struggled to respond to the popularity
of cheaper online-only rivals such as Netflix, and Shaw
said it lost C$13 million ($11 million) on the startup of its
subscription video-on-demand service, called shomi, a joint
venture with Rogers Communications.
It also pointed to higher amortization costs as contributing
to the profit drop.
Shaw's shares fell 2.1 percent to C$30.56 in early trade on
the Toronto Stock Exchange.
The Calgary-based company's net income fell to C$227
million, or 46 Canadian cents per share, in its first quarter,
ended Nov. 30, from C$245 million, or 51 Canadian cents a share,
a year earlier.
Revenue rose 2 percent to C$1.39 billion.
Analysts, on average, had expected Shaw to earn 51 Canadian
cents a share on revenue of C$1.42 billion, according to Thomson
Reuters I/B/E/S.
"These results make us wonder why Shaw is trading at a
premium," Canaccord Genuity analyst Dvai Ghose wrote in a note.
"TV subscriber defense was better than expected and broadband
growth was very strong, but Shaw is now losing telephony
subscribers and satellite-subscriber results were very weak."
During the quarter, the company lost almost 18,000 satellite
video subscribers across its consumer and business units and
shed 15,591 cable video subscribers. However, new Internet
customers increased by more than 14,000.
RBC Capital Markets analyst Drew McReynolds had expected
Shaw to add 8,000 Internet subscribers and 3,000 telephone
customers while losing a combined 18,000 subscribers from its
cable and satellite television offerings.
Shaw has avoided a price war with its biggest rival, Telus
Corp, and has sought to highlight instead its network
improvements and innovation in delivery of content and services.
The company bought U.S. data center services provider
ViaWest Inc in September in a deal to bolster its cloud
computing credentials that led to the creation of a business
infrastructure services unit.
Shaw has sidestepped the wireless market, instead choosing
to build a WiFi network that boasts more than 55,000 free access
points for its customers, 600,000 of whom have registered to use
the network.
Revenue for Shaw's media division slipped on reduced
advertising revenues and the sale of two cable channels.
The company raised its annual dividend by 8 percent to
C$1.185 a share.
($1=$1.19 Canadian)
(Additional reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by
Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Peter Galloway)