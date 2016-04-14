(Corrects paragraph 1 to say company added internet customers
in consumer, not businesses)
TORONTO, April 14 Canada's Shaw Communications
Inc posted a 3 percent rise in quarterly revenue as it
added more retail Internet customers.
The company's net income fell to C$164 million, or 32
Canadian cents per share, in the second quarter ended Feb. 29,
from C$168 million, or 34 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
Shaw's quarterly revenue rose to C$1.15 billion from $1.12
billion.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp in Toronto and Arathy Nair in
Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)