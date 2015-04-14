BRIEF-Atossa Genetics now sees public offering of up to 1.0 mln class A units
* Now sees public offering of up to 1.0 million class a units consisting common stock and warrants - sec filing
April 14 Canadian media and cable company Shaw Communications Inc reported a 24 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt by a dip in the company's video subscriptions.
Net income fell to C$168 million ($133.58 million), or 34 Canadian cents per share, for the second quarter ended Feb. 28, from C$222 million, or 46 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company lost 8,254 satellite video subscribers across its consumer and business units as well as 35,967 cable video subscribers in the second quarter.
The Calgary-based company's revenue, however, rose nearly 5 percent to C$1.34 billion. ($1 = 1.2577 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Shubhankar Chakravorty; Editing by Don Sebastian)
CURITIBA, Brazil, March 28 Brazil's federal police on Tuesday raided a brokerage in Rio de Janeiro which they allege helped launder money for corrupt former executives of state-run oil firm Petrobras, as part of their sprawling "Car Wash" anti-graft probe.