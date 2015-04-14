(Adds details from release, background)
April 14 Canada's Shaw Communications Inc
reported a 24 percent drop in quarterly profit, hurt
by a dip in the media and cable company's video subscriptions.
The company lost 8,254 satellite video subscribers across
its consumer and business units as well as 35,967 cable video
subscribers in the second quarter.
The company, which set up a subscription video-on-demand
service called shomi with Rogers Communications in
November, faces intense competition from cheaper or free online
alternatives such as Netflix and Google Inc's
YouTube.
Shaw said it lost C$16 million ($12.7 million) on the
startup of shomi and C$38 million related to restructuring. The
company's other expenses also rose 4.6 percent.
The company, which operates broadcaster Global and a range
of specialty channels, will have to deal with a changing media
landscape after the broadcast regulator said last month that
distributors must offer all channels on an individual basis,
known as a la carte or pick and pay programming.
Net income fell to C$168 million, or 34 Canadian cents per
share, for the three months ended Feb. 28, from C$222 million,
or 46 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, which also provides landline Internet, phone
and cable TV services, said revenue rose nearly 5 percent to
C$1.34 billion, helped by the data center services business
ViaWest Inc it acquired in September.
Up to Monday's close of C$28.92 close, the company's stock
had risen 10.6 percent in the past 12 months.
($1 = 1.2580 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Shubhankar Chakravorty;
Editing by Don Sebastian)