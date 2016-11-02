UPDATE 2-Elliott agrees exit to end bruising Alliance Trust tussle
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
Nov 2 Shaw Communications Inc reported a 44 percent fall in quarterly profit from a year ago, when it recorded a gain on the sale of spectrum licenses.
The company's net income fell to C$154 million ($115 million), or 31 Canadian cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Aug. 31, from C$276 million, or 57 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Shaw received C$100 million in the year-ago period from the sale of airwaves to Rogers Communications Inc.
Revenue rose 15.5 percent to C$1.31 billion. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Ismail Shakil and Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)
* Alliance Trust shares up 0.4 pct in flat FTSE All Share (Recasts, adds background, updates share price)
LONDON, Jan 27 Turkey's lira fell 1 percent on Friday amid fresh concerns over its central bank policymaking and ahead of a key ratings review from Fitch, while emerging stocks snapped a four-day winning streak, retreating from a three-month high.
* Selling some assets, looking at other steps to boost capital