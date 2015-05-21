LONDON May 21 New British bank Shawbrook
said its Chief Executive Richard Pyman had taken a
temporary leave of absence due to illness and appointed finance
chief Tom Wood as interim CEO.
The bank, which listed on the London Stock Exchange in
April, said Wood would be assisted by Stephen Johnson, who has
recently received regulatory approval to become deputy chief
executive.
Shawbrook said net lending to customers had increased by
11.6 percent to stand at 2.6 billion pounds ($4.1 billion) at
the end of March. It said it had made an encouraging start to
the year and was on track to achieve its 2015 expectations.
($1 = 0.6379 pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)