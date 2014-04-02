BRIEF-Fong Chien Construction says no dividend for 2016
March 20 Fong Chien Construction Co Ltd : * Says no dividend for 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/8hnX6D Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
LONDON, April 2 New British bank Shawbrook said on Wednesday Ian Henderson had stepped down as chief executive and will be replaced by Richard Pyman, currently head of its asset finance unit.
Henderson had been chief executive of Shawbrook since December 2012. No reason was given for his departure.
Pyman was previously managing director of Singers Asset Finance, which Shawbrook purchased in March 2012.
"His appointment and leadership will allow us to move forward on our development strategy to position Shawbrook for the next phase of growth," said Shawbrook Chairman George Mathewson, former chairman of Royal Bank of Scotland.
Shawbrook said last September it had lent more than 1 billion pounds since its launch in 2011, showing that challengers are emerging to break the dominance of Britain's biggest banks.
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Steve Slater)
By Sandhya Sampath March 20 Indonesian and Philippine shares fell on Monday as investors chose to book profit after recent gains, while Malaysia hit its highest in nearly 22 months on the back of gains in telecom stocks. The Jakarta Composite Index closed 0.1 percent lower following last week's record-setting spree with consumer and energy stocks leading the decline. "I think it's just a bit of profit-taking," said Harry Su, an analyst with Bahana Securities in Indone
March 20 Huaan Securities Co Ltd : * Says it will scrap plan to sell Anhui brokerage unit Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/YFwYDr Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)