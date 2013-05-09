* Bank will double lending to businesses in 2013
By Matt Scuffham
LONDON, May 9 New British bank Shawbrook said on
Thursday it moved into profit during its second year of
operations and expected to double lending to businesses in 2013,
picking up customers overlooked by established lenders.
Shawbrook, which focuses on lending to small and medium
enterprises (SMEs), said it made an operating profit of 2.6
million pounds ($4.1 million) in 2012 and had seen an
exceptional increase in lending.
The bank said its loan book had increased to 748 million
pounds during the year compared with 111 million the year
before. Customer deposits increased five-fold to 924 million
pounds.
Shawbrook is one of a number of new banks to have emerged
looking to pick up business as Britain's dominant lenders shrink
their balance sheets and build up capital reserves to meet
future regulatory requirements.
"Given the number of new businesses that are coming to us
having been refused terms or been told to rebank there's no
question the small business sector is still suffering a little,"
Chief Executive Ian Henderson told Reuters in an interview.
Henderson said he expected it to double lending to small
businesses during 2013.
"It says that there is demand out there. That demand is not
being currently met by the big banks and the challenger banks
are starting to make an impact," he said.
Britain is keen to stimulate competition to its 'big five'
banks - Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland,
Barclays, HSBC and Santander UK - and
challengers such as Metro Bank, Aldermore and Shawbrook have
emerged since the 2008 financial crisis.
($1 = 0.6425 British pounds)
