By Matt Scuffham

LONDON, May 9 New British bank Shawbrook said on Thursday it moved into profit during its second year of operations and expected to double lending to businesses in 2013, picking up customers overlooked by established lenders.

Shawbrook, which focuses on lending to small and medium enterprises (SMEs), said it made an operating profit of 2.6 million pounds ($4.1 million) in 2012 and had seen an exceptional increase in lending.

The bank said its loan book had increased to 748 million pounds during the year compared with 111 million the year before. Customer deposits increased five-fold to 924 million pounds.

Shawbrook is one of a number of new banks to have emerged looking to pick up business as Britain's dominant lenders shrink their balance sheets and build up capital reserves to meet future regulatory requirements.

"Given the number of new businesses that are coming to us having been refused terms or been told to rebank there's no question the small business sector is still suffering a little," Chief Executive Ian Henderson told Reuters in an interview.

Henderson said he expected it to double lending to small businesses during 2013.

"It says that there is demand out there. That demand is not being currently met by the big banks and the challenger banks are starting to make an impact," he said.

Britain is keen to stimulate competition to its 'big five' banks - Lloyds, Royal Bank of Scotland, Barclays, HSBC and Santander UK - and challengers such as Metro Bank, Aldermore and Shawbrook have emerged since the 2008 financial crisis.

