LONDON May 8 New British bank Shawbrook said on
Thursday it moved into profit during its second year of
operations and expected to double lending to businesses in 2013.
Shawbrook, which focuses on lending to small and medium
enterprises (SMEs), said it made an operating profit of 2.6
million pounds ($4.1 million) in 2012 and had seen an
exceptional increase in lending. Customer deposits increased
five-fold to 924 million pounds.
Shawbrook is one of a number of new banks to have emerged
looking to pick up business from the established lenders who are
shrinking their balance sheets and building up capital reserves
to meet future regulatory requirements.
($1 = 0.6425 British pounds)
(Reporting by Matt Scuffham; Editing by Laura Noonan)