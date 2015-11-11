Nov 11 British bank Shawbrook Group Plc's largest shareholder, Special Opportunities Fund (Guernsey) LP, plans to sell a stake of about 10 percent in the company, bookrunner Goldman Sachs said.

The sale would involve about 25 million shares, Goldman said.

The fund, advised by Pollen Street Capital Ltd, held about 54.6 percent of Shawbrook as of May 8, according to a regulatory filing. (Reporting By Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)