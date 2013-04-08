Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
March 3 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
TORONTO, April 8 Canada's Shaw Communications Inc said on Monday that it would pay C$225 million ($220.71 million) to acquire a fiber-optic network in Calgary from city-owned power company Enmax Corp.
Shaw said it plans to fund the purchase with cash and through an existing credit facility. CIBC World Markets advised Shaw and BMO Capital Markets advised Enmax.
* Lumos Networks suspends fourth quarter of 2016 earnings call
March 3 Answers Corp, which owns the Answers.com and Multiply websites, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Friday with a plan to swap ownership of the company to creditors who are owed about $540 million, according to court documents.