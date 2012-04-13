April 13 Shaw Communications Inc, the
dominant cable company in western Canada, posted a 3.5 percent
rise in second-quarter profit, helped by higher revenue in its
cable and satellite divisions.
Net profit from continuing operations was C$178 million
($178.6 million), or 38 Canadian cents a share, in the three
months ended Feb. 29. A year earlier, it made C$172 million, or
38 Canadian cents a share.
Revenue rose 3 percent to C$1.23 billion.
Shaw is fighting a difficult battle against Vancouver-based
telecoms company Telus Corp, which is aggressively
promoting a rival TV service. Shaw has canceled plans for a
cellular network, giving it one less weapon to fight Telus.
($1 = 0.9966 Canadian dollars)
(Reporting by Aftab Ahmed in Bangalore and Alastair Sharp in
Toronto; Editing by Maju Samuel)