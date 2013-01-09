BRIEF-Marathon Oil Corp expects to recognize charges in range of about $4.8 bln-$5 bln in Q1
* MRO expects to recognize after-tax non-cash charges in range of approximately $4.8 billion to $5.0 billion in q1 of 2017
Jan 9 Canada's Shaw Communications Inc reported higher quarterly profit on Wednesday, as higher cable and satellite rates boosted revenue.
Shaw, the dominant cable provider in Western Canada, said net income rose to C$235 million, or 49 Canadian cents a diluted share, from C$202 million, or 43 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Revenue at the Calgary-based company rose 3.1 percent to C$1.32 billion.
* Sears Holdings reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Plans to sell non-mining related lands, buildings and water rights, for expected net cash proceeds of more than $14 million