Juniper's Gary Clark joins Tesla as chief information officer
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
(Corrects analyst revenue estimate to billion from million, fixes dateline)
TORONTO Oct 24 Shaw Communications Inc , the dominant cable company in Western Canada, on Thursday said its fourth-quarter profit slipped amid heightened competition.
The Calgary-based company said its net income declined to C$117 million ($112.62 million), or 24 Canadian cents per share, from C$133 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Shaw said operating revenue rose 3 percent to C$1.25 billion.
Analysts had on average expected Shaw to earn 33 Canadian cents a share on revenue of C$1.24 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company said it expects growth in revenue and adjusted operating income before amortization of between 2 and 4 percent.
($1 = $1.0389 Canadian) (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)
March 7 Gary Clark, a former IT chief technology officer at Juniper Networks Inc, joined Tesla Inc in February as its chief information officer, according to Clark's LinkedIn profile.
* Currency Exchange International announces financial results for the three month period ended January 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, March 7 Wall Street dealmaking attorney Jay Clayton will appear before the U.S. Senate Banking Committee on March 23 for his confirmation hearing to become the next chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission.