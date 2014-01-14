BRIEF-Alibaba Pictures Group enters cooperation agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Ltd
* Entered into a strategic cooperation agreement with Alibaba Group Holding Limited
TORONTO Jan 14 Western Canada-focused Shaw Communications Inc posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, but it continued to lose customers in its main cable television business.
The Calgary, Alberta-based cable company said its net income was C$245 million, or 51 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$235 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue was up 3 percent at C$1.36 billion.
Shaw, which is facing tough competition for TV and Internet customers from telecom rival Telus Corp, said it lost 29,619 TV subscribers.
ABU DHABI, March 14 The profitability of airlines in the United Arab Emirates, one of the Middle East's two big aviation hubs, is expected to fall this year, the director-general of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) told reporters on Tuesday.
SEATTLE, March 14 Boeing Co and about 90 other aerospace companies are urging Congress to overhaul the U.S. tax system, saying a set of changes Republicans proposed last year - including a big cut in the corporate tax rate - will make them more competitive globally and help create U.S. jobs.