TORONTO Jan 14 Western Canada-focused Shaw Communications Inc posted a 4 percent rise in first-quarter profit on Tuesday, but it continued to lose customers in its main cable television business.

The Calgary, Alberta-based cable company said its net income was C$245 million, or 51 Canadian cents a share, compared with C$235 million, or 50 Canadian cents a share, a year earlier. Revenue was up 3 percent at C$1.36 billion.

Shaw, which is facing tough competition for TV and Internet customers from telecom rival Telus Corp, said it lost 29,619 TV subscribers.