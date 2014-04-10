April 10 Shaw Communications Inc
posted a 22 percent rise in second-quarter profit, helped by a
gain from the sale of some media assets to Corus Entertainment
Inc.
The cable company said net income rose to C$222 million
($203 million), or 46 Canadian cents per share, from C$182
million, or 38 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Total revenue rose about 2 percent to C$1.27 billion in the
quarter ended Feb. 28, the Calgary, Alberta-based company said.
($1 = 1.0919 Canadian Dollars)
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp and Sneha Banerjee; Editing by
Savio D'Souza)