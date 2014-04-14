April 14 Shaw Communications Inc, a
Western Canada-focused cable-TV and media company, said on
Monday it will cut 400 jobs as it consolidates several operating
units into a new consumer unit to improve efficiency.
The Calgary-based company, which faces tough competition
for TV and Internet customers from telecom rival Telus Corp
, said that both management and nonmanagement jobs will be
affected, but that it will also hire more than 100 people to
support the new structure.
The new grouping will manage Shaw's residential cable- and
satellite-TV services, as well as landline Internet and phone
products. Offerings for businesses will also be grouped into a
single unit, while media will remain an independent unit.
Its engineering and information technology functions will be
merged into a single technology and network operations team.
"We are eliminating duplication of work and organizing our
activities and operations in a way that best meets the needs of
our customers and viewers," Shaw Chief Executive Brad Shaw said
in a statement.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)