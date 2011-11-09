(Follows alerts)
Nov 9 Shawcor Ltd SCLa.TO swung to a loss in
the third quarter as lower margins in its pipeline segment and
reduced project activity hurt the Canadian energy services
company.
For the July-September period, Toronto-based Shawcor posted
a net loss of C$3.1 million, or 4 Canadian cents a share,
compared with earnings of C$32.1 million, or 45 Canadian cents a
share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 4 percent to $271 million.
Shawcor plans to ramp up production at its major pipe
coating facilities, which will likely drive up revenue and lead
to better facility utilization in the fourth quarter, it said in
a statement.
(Reporting by Gowri Jayakumar in Bangalore; Editing by Supriya
Kurane)