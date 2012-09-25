Sept 25 A New York-based investment fund that
owns shares in U.S. engineering company Shaw Group Inc,
has demanded that a special committee be set up to investigate
Shaw's chairman for potential conflicts of interest as he looks
to sell the company to Chicago Bridge & Iron Co for $3
billion.
Denali Investors LLC, which called the offer by CB&I
undervalued, said in a letter to independent directors that
Shaw's chairman, James Bernhard, wants to close the deal by the
first half of 2013 to enable him to run for the Senate or for
governor of the U.S. state of Louisiana where Shaw is based.
"We believe this helps explain why the current deal
discussions began in May 2012 and was timed to close in the
first half of 2013, given any Senate candidate cannot afford to
wait beyond 2013," Denali Investors said in the letter.
Denali also said if the directors allowed the sale to go
ahead in its current form, "you are effectively rubber-stamping
a massive and unwarranted transfer of value of approximately $1
billion to CB&I that belongs to Shaw shareholders."
CB&I in July said it would buy Shaw Group Inc for
about $3 billion in cash and stock to create an engineering and
construction company focused on the energy industry.
Denali said Shaw's management has yet to discuss the deal or
the sale process with investors on a normally routine conference
call.
Officials with Shaw could not be reached for comment outside
regular U.S business hours.