July 10 U.S. engineering company Shaw Group Inc cut its full-year forecast for orders, due mainly to a lower backlog in its power segment, but stood by its outlook for 2012 earnings.

Shaw now expects a year-end backlog of about $18 billion, below its prior forecast of $22 billion.

The company maintained its full-year earnings outlook of between $2.20 and $2.30 per share on revenue of $5.5 billion to $6 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $2.12 per share on revenue of $5.94 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The power segment, which provides services to fossil and nuclear power industries, accounts for about one-third of the company's total revenue. The order backlog in the division fell by $1 billion in the third quarter, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The overall net loss for the quarter narrowed to $16 million, or 24 cents per share, from $70 million, or 89 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue rose 5 percent to $1.56 billion, slightly above analysts' expectations of $1.50 billion.

The total backlog decreased to $18.19 billion as of May 31 from $20 billion at the end of last August.

Revenue from the plant services segment increased 2.2 percent and the environmental and infrastructure segment climbed 5 percent.

Shares of the company closed at $28.39 on Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Divya Lad in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)