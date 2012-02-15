STOCKHOLM Feb 15 Sweden's Handelsbanken reported an operating profit that met forecasts in the fourth quarter on Wednesday with weak trading income cancelling out stronger net interest income.

Sweden's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation said operating profit was 4.1 billion Swedish crowns ($613 million) in the quarter, matching a forecast for earnings of 4.1 billion in a Reuters poll. That compared with 3.8 billion in the previous year.

The bank said it proposed a 9.75 crown per share dividend for the year, beating forecasts for a 9.50 crown per share dividend.

($1 = 6.6841 Swedish crowns)