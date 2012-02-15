Buffett's Berkshire says quarterly profit rises 15 pct
Feb 25 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc on Saturday said fourth-quarter profit rose 15 percent from a year earlier, helped by gains from investments and derivatives.
STOCKHOLM Feb 15 Sweden's Handelsbanken reported an operating profit that met forecasts in the fourth quarter on Wednesday with weak trading income cancelling out stronger net interest income.
Sweden's second-biggest bank by market capitalisation said operating profit was 4.1 billion Swedish crowns ($613 million) in the quarter, matching a forecast for earnings of 4.1 billion in a Reuters poll. That compared with 3.8 billion in the previous year.
The bank said it proposed a 9.75 crown per share dividend for the year, beating forecasts for a 9.50 crown per share dividend.
($1 = 6.6841 Swedish crowns)
BERKSHIRE'S AVERAGE PURCHASE PRICE FOR APPLE SHARES WAS ABOUT $110.17 PER SHARE, ACCORDING TO ANNUAL REPORT
* Has received takeover proposals from three bidders (Adds context on M&A process, details)