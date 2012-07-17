STOCKHOLM, July 17 Sweden's Handelsbanken
posted on Tuesday a second-quarter operating profit
that beat expectations and said earnings rose in all of its home
markets outside of Sweden.
Operating profits in the quarter reached 4.5 billion Swedish
crowns ($637.85 million), just topping a mean forecast for 4.4
billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts.
The bank's net interest income rose slightly from the
previous quarter to 6.6 billion crowns, right in line with a
forecast in a Reuters poll, thanks to higher business volumes,
positive currency effects and as somewhat stronger lending
margins were offset by lower deposit margins in Sweden.
($1 = 7.0550 Swedish crowns)
(Reporting by Mia Shanley)