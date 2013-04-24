BRIEF-Times Property unit secures land use right
* Qingyuan Times Hongjing succeeded in public auction for acquisition of land use right of a land parcel in Qingyuan City
STOCKHOLM, April 24 Sweden's Handelsbanken , which is growing rapidly in Britain and pushing into the Netherlands, posted on Wednesday a first-quarter operating profit that beat expectations as its capital buffers swelled further.
Operating profits in the quarter reached 4.34 billion Swedish crowns ($658.65 million), topping a mean forecast for 4.20 billion seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and compared with 4.46 billion in the year-earlier period.
The bank, one of Europe's strongest lenders, posted a core tier one capital ratio of 17.5 percent according to Basel III, up from 14.6 percent in the same period a year ago.
The bank said net interest income rose one percent from the same period a year ago to 6.54 billion crowns, above a forecast for 6.45 billion crowns.
($1 = 6.5285 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Mia Shanley and Oskar von Bahr)
* Received letter from legal representative of PAI enclosing writ of summons issued with High Court of Hong Kong by PAI
* Respective equity transfer agreements were entered into between Shanghai Gold Bund and China Oceanwide Property Sino