Deutsche Boerse says prosecutors investigate CEO's share purchase
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office was investigating a share purchase made by its chief executive on Dec. 14, 2015.
THE HAGUE May 24 Royal Dutch Shell shareholders on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favour of Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden's 2015 remuneration of 5.135 million euros ($5.74 million).
More than 86 percent of shareholders adopted the Anglo-Dutch company's executive remuneration package at Shell's annual general meeting.
The vote follows calls by two major investor advisers to reject the resolution due to a sharp fall in Shell's revenue.
($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)
FRANKFURT, Feb 1 Deutsche Boerse said on Wednesday the Frankfurt public prosecutor's office was investigating a share purchase made by its chief executive on Dec. 14, 2015.
* Live Markets blog: cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
ATHENS, Feb 1 London-based gaming services provider Betgenius will supply Greece-based OPAP, Europe's fourth biggest betting firm, with a new sportsbook platform, OPAP said on Wednesday.