THE HAGUE May 24 Royal Dutch Shell shareholders on Tuesday voted overwhelmingly in favour of Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden's 2015 remuneration of 5.135 million euros ($5.74 million).

More than 86 percent of shareholders adopted the Anglo-Dutch company's executive remuneration package at Shell's annual general meeting.

The vote follows calls by two major investor advisers to reject the resolution due to a sharp fall in Shell's revenue.

($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Reporting by Ron Bousso; editing by Jason Neely)