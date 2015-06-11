(Adds comment from environmental groups' lawyer, paragraph 11)
By Jonathan Stempel
June 11 A divided federal appeals court on
Thursday rejected an effort by a coalition of environmental
groups to revoke federal approval of Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
oil spill response plans related to drilling on
Alaska's remote Arctic coast.
By a 2-1 vote, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said
the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, which is
part of the Department of the Interior, acted lawfully in
approving the plans, which relate to Shell oil leases in the
Beaufort and Chukchi seas from 2005, 2007 and 2008.
It rejected arguments by environmental groups such as the
National Audobon Society, the Natural Resources Defense Council
and the Sierra Club, that the approval was "arbitrary" and
"capricious," based on Shell's unsupported assumption that it
could recover 90 percent to 95 percent of any oil spilled.
Many environmental advocates oppose drilling in the Arctic
on concern that any spill might prove difficult to clean up.
Shell hopes to resume Arctic fossil fuel exploration as soon
as next month, having put it on hold following a mishap-laden
2012 drilling season.
The company, with offices in London and the Hague, won
federal approval in early 2012 for its spill plans, which it
updated after the April 2010 explosion of the Deepwater Horizon
rig in the Gulf of Mexico. That disaster has cost rival BP Plc
tens of billions of dollars.
Writing for the 9th Circuit majority, Circuit Judge
Jacqueline Nguyen said the BSEE lacked discretion to reject
Shell's plans because they complied with federal oil pollution
laws.
She also said Shell never made, and the BSEE did not rely
on, an assumption about the company's ability to clean up oil.
Circuit Judge Dorothy Nelson dissented, faulting the BSEE's
failure to consult with environmental agencies to ensure Shell
complied with laws protecting endangered species and habitats.
Thursday's decision upheld an August 2013 ruling by Chief
Judge Ralph Beistline of the federal court in Anchorage.
Holly Harris, a lawyer for Earthjustice representing the
environmental groups, said the "troubling" decision "puts the
Arctic Ocean at risk from Shell's drilling." She urged the
government to reject Shell's drilling plans.
Shell spokesman Curtis Smith called the decision "welcome
news," adding: "We look forward to receiving the remaining
permits necessary to commence exploration activities offshore
Alaska in the weeks to come."
The U.S. Department of Justice, which defended the BSEE
approval, did not respond to a request for comment.
The case is Alaska Wilderness League et al v. Jewell et al,
9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 13-35866.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Alan
Crosby and Grant McCool)