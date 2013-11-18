Nov 18 Royal Dutch Shell Plc has a
contract with Transocean Ltd for a drilling rig to start
work off the coast of Alaska starting July of next year - in
time for the state's traditional Arctic offshore drilling
season.
Confirmation on timing of the previously announced contract
came in Transocean's monthly fleet status report, released late
on Monday.
Speculation about Shell's intentions for Alaska next year
has bubbled since an executive said at the end of October he
expected to submit an Alaska exploration plan in a "few weeks,"
with a focus on the Chukchi Sea.
The Transocean rig effectively replaces Shell's Kulluk, a
drillship that ran aground in January while being towed south
after a troubled 2012 drilling season for the company off
Alaska.
Transocean offered no details on the three-year contract for
its Polar Pioneer rig, except that it would earn a rate of
$620,000 per day in the summer season from July to October, and
then $589,000 per day the rest of the year.
Shell's other rig for Alaska, Noble Corp's
Discoverer, is undergoing maintenance in South Korea. Its
contract currently runs until February 2014.