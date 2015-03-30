By David Ljunggren
OTTAWA, March 30 Royal Dutch Shell will
resume drilling off Alaska after suspending operations for two
years in the wake of an accident, the special U.S. envoy to the
Arctic said on Monday, but gave no details as to when.
Shell has been moving oil rigs to Alaska as it awaits the
green light from U.S. authorities. It froze operations in 2013
after the grounding of a rig in Alaska prompted protests from
environmental groups.
"Clearly Shell and others will resume drilling and
exploration up off the North Slope of Alaska," Admiral Robert
Papp said in an interview during a visit to Canada.
Papp, noting the accident had happened in December 2012
after that year's drilling season had ended, said the
Anglo-Dutch oil major understood the importance of taking all
the necessary precautions.
"I think Shell is putting significant resources into this to
make sure they have enough people, equipment, resources,
redundancy. They should be OK," he said.
Any company operating in the Arctic had to follow U.S.
Department of the Interior rules on safety, preparation, extra
equipment and additional drill rigs, Papp said, adding they had
to be capable of drilling a relief well if necessary.
The Arctic is estimated to contain 20 percent of the world's
undiscovered hydrocarbon resources, although the reserves are
extremely remote and costly to develop.
Environmentalists fear the remoteness of the region and the
near total lack of infrastructure mean the consequences of a
drilling accident could be disastrous.
Papp said, however, he was more worried about two ships
colliding in the Bering Strait - the narrow passage that divides
Alaska and Russia - than an oil spill.
"The oil companies have done this before. They're drilled in
areas like this - it's relatively shallow, the wells are not
high pressure ... so I think they can do it," he said.
Papp, who headed the U.S. Coast Guard before taking up his
new post last year, said that while the Department of the
Interior was responsible for drilling operations, he had an
interest as the Arctic envoy.
"I would not say that there's any official fingerpointing at
them, but I've spoken to Shell officials numerous times over
about a four-year period and they clearly know the pressure is
on," he said.
"They understand it's very important for their company, and
they also understand that it's very important from a public
relations standpoint as well. So they get it."
(Reporting by David Ljunggren, editing by G Crosse)