WASHINGTON, April 10 The U.S. Interior Department said on Friday it has received a plan by Royal Dutch Shell PLC to explore drilling opportunities in the Arctic.

The company's plan envisions "exploration drilling in the shallow waters of the Chukchi Sea Outer Continental Shelf, off the northwest coast of Alaska."

Late last month, the Obama administration upheld a 2008 Arctic lease sale, clearing an important hurdle for Shell.

The Interior Department will now consider the company's drilling plan, which could take 30 days.

