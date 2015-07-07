July 7 Royal Dutch Shell Plc's
icebreaker vessel Fennica returned to the Dutch Harbor in Alaska
with a small breech in the hull, raising concerns about the
company's plan to resume drilling in the Arctic later this
month.
Shell said in June it plans to restart drilling for oil in
the Arctic off Alaska as early as the third week of July after a
conditional approval by the United States.
"Any impact to our season will ultimately depend on the
extent of the repair," spokeswoman Kelly op de Weegh said in an
e-mail to Reuters.
Fennica, owned by Arctia Offshore, is one of the primary ice
management vessels in the Port of Helsinki during European
winter.
Shell was given a conditional approval by the U.S.
Department of the Interior in May to return to the Arctic for
the first time since its mishap-plagued 2012 drilling season.
(Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Don
Sebastian)