(Adds details, background, CFO quote)
By Karolin Schaps and Ron Bousso
LONDON Jan 29 Oil major Shell wants to
revive its Arctic oil drilling programme this year after a near
two-year suspension, angering environmentalists who say the risk
of an oil spill is too high.
Remote and costly to develop, the Arctic is estimated to
contain 20 percent of the world's undiscovered hydrocarbon
resources and despite fierce opposition, plans for drilling
north of the Arctic Circle are under way in the United States,
Russia and Norway.
Shell, Europe's largest energy firm, is intent on restarting
its Arctic drilling campaign in Alaska's Chukchi Sea this
summer. It was suspended in early 2013 following the grounding
of a drilling rig.
"Will we go ahead? Yes if we can. I'd be so disappointed if
we wouldn't," Shell Chief Executive Ben van Beurden told
journalists at the company's fourth quarter results conference
in London.
The resumption depends on having the logistics in place,
receiving necessary permits and fending off a number of legal
challenges, he said.
Opposition to the Arctic drilling has been fierce.
"Shell is taking a massive risk doggedly chasing oil in the
Arctic, not just with shareholder value, but with the pristine
Arctic environment," said Greenpeace environmental campaigner
Charlie Kronick in a statement.
"No company is able to operate safely in this remote,
fragile ocean where the nearest rescue fleets are hundreds of
miles away."
The Anglo-Dutch company has already spent $1 billion on
preparing its Arctic drilling work and it is costing Shell
several hundred millions of dollars a year even without
progressing with drilling, Chief Financial Officer Simon Henry
said.
Shell said time was pressing for oil production to start in
Alaska as capacity use of a pipeline connecting the remote
region to the main North American oil system was falling close
to levels at which it cannot operate.
"That means not only new projects wouldn't go ahead but the
existing (ones) won't be able to operate either," Henry said.
(Editing by Jason Neely and John Stonestreet)